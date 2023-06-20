A TAVISTOCK woman has been found guilty of drink driving — over three times the legal limit.
Lesley Yeates, 39, of Tavistock was identified driving a Land Rover Discovery in Buckland Monachorum on September 20 last year after having consumed so much alcohol, she blew a reading of 109 micrograms in 100 millilitres of breath (the legal limit is 35mg).
She originally pleaded not guilty to the offence at Plymouth Magistrates' Court on October 24 last year, but was found guilty of the offence last Friday (June 16) when present in court.
The case has been adjourned to July 4 at 10am in Courtroom 1 of Plymouth Magistrates' Court for Ms Yeates's sentencing.