A TAVISTOCK cycling club has done their bit to help Girlguiding in Tavistock keep meeting in their Guide Hall — with the donation of the proceeds of a recent event.
The Tavistock Wheelers held their annual 25-mile open time trial in April this year and their event HQ was at Tavistock Guide Hall in Canal Road in the town centre. Refreshments provided for the finishing riders produced an unexpected bonus of £175 — which the club has decided to donat to the Guides and Brownies for the upkeep of the hall.
Wheelers treasurer Adrian Pitcher said: ‘Our local cycling club is not about having a big bank account but helping other community-based organisations. The Guides do invaluable work in supporting girls in our locality and we are only too pleased to pass on this unexpected bonus.’
Tavistock Guide Hall is the headquarters for Girlguiding in Tavistock and surrounding villages and the Brownies meet there regularly. The 200-year-old hall has provided a meeting place for many community groups over the years. Tavy Division commissioner Sarah Maczugowska said ‘Our hall is a lovely, quirky old building. Tavistock Wheelers have been loyal supporters of the Guide Hall and I am delighted to receive this donation which will help to keep local Girlguiding meeting here. We are always in need of volunteers to help manage this jewel in Tavistock’s history so if you would like to help, please contact Rica Olver on 01822 612743.’
The Wheelers offer a wide range of events and activities for experienced and novice cyclists, including accompanied cycling rides for new members who want to build confidence before heading off on their own. See tavistockwheelers.com for more info.
Pictured are Adrian and Bill from the Tavistock Wheelers presenting their cheque to Tavy Division Girlguiding.