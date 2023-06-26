Tavistock Guide Hall is the headquarters for Girlguiding in Tavistock and surrounding villages and the Brownies meet there regularly. The 200-year-old hall has provided a meeting place for many community groups over the years. Tavy Division commissioner Sarah Maczugowska said ‘Our hall is a lovely, quirky old building. Tavistock Wheelers have been loyal supporters of the Guide Hall and I am delighted to receive this donation which will help to keep local Girlguiding meeting here. We are always in need of volunteers to help manage this jewel in Tavistock’s history so if you would like to help, please contact Rica Olver on 01822 612743.’