SERVING or former military and other uniformed personnel are invited to a new social group.
Tavistock Area Support Services (TASS) charity is setting up an informal gathering for HM Forces or blue light services veterans living in Tavistock or the surrounding area.
The ‘Breakfast & Banter Club’ starts on Monday, March 3, 9.30am-12.30pm in the TASS Anchorage Centre, Chapel Street, Tavistock, PL19 8AG (next to the bus station).
Refreshments include a breakfast bap with tea or coffee for £3. Please advise in advance of any special dietary requirements.
Anyone interested in attending is asked to complete and return a member’s form to the TASS Anchorage Centre. For more information, please contact 01822 616958 or email: [email protected]