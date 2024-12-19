The smallest children laughed and sang Christmas songs when they had a special pre-Christmas visit from Santa at Tavistock Library.
Santa joined in the jollities, led by library staff, including each child getting the chance to ring a brass bell and make a wish to help him deliver the right gifts on Christmas Eve.
However, the man in the red suit, alias Tavistock town councillor and deputy town mayor Steve Hipsey, was very nearly too late for his important date.
In a town crowded with traffic, he struggled to find somewhere to park.
But there was happy ending and he was on time after all after being thrown a parking lifeline when looking for a space.
In order not to disappoint his waiting little fans he parked in a less than suitable place close to the library.
He was approached by a parking warden to advise him to move. Then Cllr Hipsey pulled rank as a key seasonal worker: “I said ‘please don’t book me. I’m on an important task as Santa and have children waiting for me in the library’.
“I then said ‘if you don’t believe me, then look in the car’. I showed him my red outfit and beard and he then said it was ok in the circumstances.
“I was very grateful to such a gesture. He must have been in a festive mood – I didn’t want to let the library or the children down.”