A talk on the origins of the conflict in Gaza and the West Bank is being staged by Tavistock Peace Action Group in the town next week.
A spokesperson for the group, which has been holding vigils for peace in Bedford Square, said: “We have seen news of conflict in Gaza and the West Bank almost daily for nearly 18 months. On Tuesday, March 4, a chance to find out more about the issues involved is the aim of an illustrated talk in Tavistock, ‘Palestine: Past, Present and Future’.
The speaker will be Mike Gurney, treasurer of the Exeter branch of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign.
The March 4 event is in the United Reformed Church, Russell Street, Tavistock, and begins at 7pm. All are welcome to the event being supported by Tavistock Peace Action Group.