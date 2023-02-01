Tavistock's public swimming pool at Meadowlands Leisure Centre re-opened today after 25 days closed due to a roof problem.
The centre's operators Fusion announced the pool's re-opening to booked and drop-in swimming after an issue with a rubber seal within the domed glass roof, which has now been fixed.
The company said on its Facebook page yesterday: 'We are excited to announce that we are re-opening our swimming pool tomorrow. Head to our website or app to book yourself and your families in for a swimming session. Thank you for your patience during this time period.'
The centre apologised for the longer than expected closure, but stressed that safety of users and staff was paramount.
Swimmers had complained they were not getting enough information about the closure and called for refunds for missed pre-booked classes.
Users are asked to contact the centre on 01822 617774 with queries or go to fusion-lifestyle.com/centres/meadowlands-leisure-pool/contact-us/ with any queries.