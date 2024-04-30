Youngsters from a Tavistock independent school marked Earth Day recently by donning recycled clothing and visiting local charity shops and businesses.
Mount Kelly College Prep pupils dressed in green or charity shop clothing on Monday, 22 April.
Earth Day is a global event highlighting the importance of protecting the environment, promoting sustainable recycling and the use of reusable packaging.
Pupils also visited Tavistock Refillery on Market Street - where food stuff can be bought by weight without packaging, - and bought toys at St Luke's Hospice Charity Shop on Duke Street, Tavistock.
Meanwhile, the famous landmark and film location of Nun's Cross Farm on Darmoor – leased by Mount Kelly from the Duchy of Cornwall - held an open day on April 27 giving rare access to the remote and rustic bunkhouse on the Abbots’ Way.
More than 100 curious visitors had a chance to look inside the abandoned dwelling, learn more about its reputation for being haunted and explore the facilities it offers outdoor enthusiasts to stay overnight. The accommodation is popular with school parties and youth groups, with bunkhouse accommodation, a kitchen and dining room with woodburner.
One visitor said, "It was a fascinating visit. My partner has lived in Princetown for 30 years and has always wanted to see inside. This was our maiden visit. The flapjacks were superb and the farm very interesting."
The event was supported by the Dartmoor Search and Rescue team and visitors ranged from long-distance cyclists and dog walkers to students practising for the Ten Tors event.