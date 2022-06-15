Tavistock Steam Fair back to its best after two year break
Monday 20th June 2022 11:00 am
Robey Steam Fair
TAVISTOCK Steam Fair’s 30th event brought out the crowds over the Jubilee weekend adding a nice touch of nostalgia to the last day of the celebrations.
After a break of two years the Robey Trust once again ran a successful fair in the Bedford car park alongside Tavistock Lions’ Club Picnic in the Park in the Meadows and they said it was good to be back.
Steam engines of various types were on show as were classic cars, tractors, stationary engines, local crafts, food and drink. Steam hauled trailer rides around the town were also running and Tavistock Youth Café provided live music.
