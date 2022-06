Tavistock Steam Fair back to its best after two year break

I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from Tavistock Times Gazette. Read our privacy notice

TAVISTOCK Steam Fair’s 30th event brought out the crowds over the Jubilee weekend adding a nice touch of nostalgia to the last day of the celebrations.

After a break of two years the Robey Trust once again ran a successful fair in the Bedford car park alongside Tavistock Lions’ Club Picnic in the Park in the Meadows and they said it was good to be back.