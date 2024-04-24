“She goes far beyond what anyone might expect. She organises a speaker programme and ensures members can attend. They also have raffles, afternoon teas, singalongs, seasonal meals and a Christmas party. Rosie is at the heart of it all and is always personally coming up with ways of making the club the most welcoming it can be. So many people rely on it as their main social event, that it would be big loss for them if she left and no one came forward to take it on.”