A WELL-LOVED social group for adults needing company is hoping to avoid closure as their leader plans her departure after 25 years’ service.
Rosie Farrant is planning on stepping down as chairman of Tavistock Friendship Club to move to Kent to live near one of her daughters.
She has volunteered for the club, formerly the Tavistock Area Disabled Fellowship Club, firstly as a driver, then taking on the leadership to keep members entertained and informed.
Holly Stirling, manager of Tavistock Area Support Services (TASS) which hosts the club for its monthly meetings at its HQ at the Anchorage, said: “Rosie virtually runs the club single-handed, along with some other volunteers but I can’t see it continuing without her energy and organisational skills.
“She goes far beyond what anyone might expect. She organises a speaker programme and ensures members can attend. They also have raffles, afternoon teas, singalongs, seasonal meals and a Christmas party. Rosie is at the heart of it all and is always personally coming up with ways of making the club the most welcoming it can be. So many people rely on it as their main social event, that it would be big loss for them if she left and no one came forward to take it on.”
Rosie said: “I really want someone to step up to take on the leadership role. I can’t see anyone in the cub doing it. Otherwise it will have to close down.”