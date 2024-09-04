A popular women’s fashion shop owner who retired this summer after a career in the industry has been overwhelmed by tributes from devoted customers.
Brigid Foley closed her Paddons Row shop in Tavistock, after a cancer diagnosis to concentrate on her priority – spending more time with her three children, Shelley, Peter and Jenny and her eight grandchildren, after losing her husband Kevin last year.
Customers have been paying tribute to her 32 years of customer service, expressing their sadness that she has left the high street and thanking her always offering the personal touch. .
Brigid has helped customers make the right decision on what to wear at important life events, such as weddings and birthdays. Brigid, 75, said she was sad to retire and would have gone on for many years, but for her diagnosis and treatment which she has completed. She felt pride seeing customers happy wearing their choices which she had helped them make.
Brigid, of Yelverton, sold many exclusive designs including her own designs of knitwear, suits and dresses. She has a fashion design degree and lectured at Plymouth Arts University, but soon orders for her knitwear designs flooded in and her business took off.
She has received more than 100 thank-you cards and many tributes on the online messaging site Kudoboard.
Brigid said: “I’m so very touched by the many lovely messages I received. I hadn’t realised quite how much people appreciated my help. It was really special. As well as the Kudoboard I received over 100 cards and so many flowers. I couldn’t believe it ! I have so many great memories from all those years. Please thank all my customers , who seem like friends for those happy times.”
Customer Heather said: “I loved the outfit Brigid helped me choose for our golden wedding last year. It was a pleasure to visit the shop.”
Carol Taylor’s husband Michael was so pleased with the service his wife received he sent a letter of praise to the Tavistock Times, joking how he has to effectively spend £200 for a cup of coffee, while he waited for her.
Carol said: “He loved to sit and talk to Brigid with a coffee whilst I chose another outfit. We have not been able to come in as much, but I’m so glad that I was able to come in and see Brigid this summer and to buy my last thing from her.”
Sue also said her husband enjoyed coming with her to Brigid’s shop and having a cuppa. Brigid fitted her out with a ‘gorgeous red coat for her mother’s funeral four years ago – she would have loved it, she wouldn’t want me dressed in black’. She also wore a Brigid Foley shop black dress to a Burn’s Night dinner at Highgrove House
Alison said: “I’m usually intimidated by clothes shops but Brigid always made me welcome and helped me choose fantastic clothes over 20 years plus. Where will I go now?” She bought an outfit for a job interview and two dresses to attend her two daughters’ weddings.