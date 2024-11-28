Businesses in Tavistock have launched a Christmas campaign urging residents to shop local as the cost of living and increased online shopping puts pressure on traders.
The True Spirit of Christmas Campaign – Keep Christmas Local, is run by the Tavistock Business Improvement District (BID) made up of high street traders who are concerned that shop closures and the cost of living might harm trade during what is normally their busiest time of year.
For the second year, residents and visitors are being asked to keep Christmas local in Tavistock by taking part in the shopping initiative. They are invited to buy five items from five different businesses each worth more than £5 throughout November and December to qualify for entry into a prize draw.
Tavistock BID manager Janna Sanders said: “The cost-of-living crisis continues to impact daily life and our shopping habits are dominated by the internet, the message here in Tavistock is simply that the True Spirit of Christmas is not found online but right here in your town centre where you can enjoy a festive shopping experience not available with the click of a button.
“‘It is imperative that we find a way to boost trade in these critical weeks leading up to Christmas. This year has been difficult for town traders as visitor footfall has been affected by a number of factors.”
She added: “Where you shop really matters. Shopping locally is a sustainable way of buying for Christmas and you can get most of what you need here in Tavistock. The cost-of-living crisis is making people think more about what they are buying and where from but shopping online doesn’t necessarily save you money. It’s so important to support local businesses and you get a festive experience here that you cannot get when you buy online.”
Janna added: “In December, visitors will be able to enjoy the full Tavistock experience – shopping under the Christmas lights, enjoying the window displays and trees at the Christmas Tree Festival, a stroll by the canal to take in the winter colours, then stopping for an early dinner or drinks with friends before heading home.”
Taking part in the campaign could earn shoppers one of three prizes in the town.
To enter shoppers, need to pick up the True Spirit of Christmas competition card from Roots & Vines, Flapjackery or the Visitor Information Centre, then buy five Christmas gifts from five different businesses over the value of £5 throughout November and/or December. They then need to get the card validated for each purchase, and, once complete, hand the card in or take a photo and upload it to the Visit Tavistock website.
The are no restrictions to the amount of times you can enter and, if the card is completed in November, it automatically qualifies for two entries into the first prize draw at the end of the month. A draw for the prizes will take place on December 30.