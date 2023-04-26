A competition winner braved the pouring rain to visit the Tavistock Sensory Garden last Friday afternoon.
Harper-Rose Webb, five, won the Easter Trail Competition which involved filling in words on an Easter theme, following pictorial clues around the garden. It was a great success with 30 children taking part.
Harper-Rose is pictured being presented with her prize of a gift card to spend in Tavistock shops by sensory garden chairman Richard Jones with parents Carly and Dominic and brother Roman, four, looking on. Harper-Rose goes to Whitchurch Community Primary School.