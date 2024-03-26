Tavistock Community Sensory Garden is holding a free Easter Treasurer Hunt Trail for children aged 11 and under on Easter Sunday march 31) from 11am to 3pm.
Retired art teacher and garden trustee, Annette Sharpe, has again used her design skills to produce ten unique plaques which will be spread throughout the sensory garden. Each of the numbered plaques helps to solve a rhyme which will then complete the trail. Children handing in correct answer forms will each receive a small Easter Egg.
Richard Jones, Chair of Trustees said; "We hope that the Easter Trail will again encourage parents to bring their children to visit the Sensory Garden just when the transition is taking place from Winter to Spring with new growth evident from the buds on a wide variety of trees and shrubs as well as the colours from some of the Spring flowers."