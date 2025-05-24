The Tavi Titan's Football Club would like to say a big thankyou to Penny Blackmore and her team at The Tavistock Scrap Store for their kind and generous donation of £200.The Tavi Titan's Football Club ( originally The Tavi Specials) has been a lifeline for young people and adults with additional needs in the Tavistock area for many years.Providing not only the opportunity to play football but also a platform to socialize and make friends ,work as a team, and grow in confidence.The club members really appreciate this donation and the support they receive from the people of Tavistock.Club Chairman Adrian said he was very thankful for the commitment the Titans FC continues to receive from the Scrap Store and other local businesses. The money donated will help towards the cost of pitch hire and transport and enable the club to hold an end of season awards party.Cathy Sharp co-founder and committee member.Anyone interested in finding out more about the Tavi Titans can find us on Facebook TAVISTOCK TITANS FC Members and Friends Forum.