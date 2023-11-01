A group of Tavistock Rotary Club members dug deep to support Rotarty International’s campaign to eradicate polio worldwide by planting 4,000 purple crocuses in the grounds of Tavistock Catholic Church last Saturday (October 28) and in memory of the late Kathy Fairchild, a member of the church and club who died in January this year.
The colour purple helps raise awareness of polio because when a child receives the polio vaccine their finger is dipped into purple ink to show they have had the jab and avoid repeat jabs.