A Tavistock town centre road will be closed for one day this weekend prior to parking restrictions being imposed while resurfacing takes place next week.
Following the successful vital repairs to the Market Road river bank retaining wall, the town council has now announced it will begin resurfacing work early next week.
This means the road will be closed in preparation for the works on the afternoon of Sunday (October 1). From Monday to Wednesday, October 2 to 4, including evenings, on-street parking will be prohibited at all times to allow the work to take place.
A Tavistock Town Council spokesman said: ''We are pleased to advise that the Market Road wall project has been a success in delivering the specified works and the construction phase is due to end on Friday, 6th October.
"In addition to the Market Road wall repairs, and subject to weather conditions, during week commencing 2nd October, significant areas of resurfacing have been scheduled to improve the condition of the road surface, followed by re-line marking throughout.
"This final phase of the contract is anticipated to last 3 days, with line marking planned to be completed on the Wednesday, 4th October.
"Tavistock Town Council and A D Williams Construction Ltd would like to apologise for any inconvenience this further disruption may cause and we would like to thank everyone for their patience, flexibility and the support that has been shown during the works for this essential construction project."
