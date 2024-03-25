The man who secured the future of a popular sheltered housing complex in Tavistock through his dedication has retired from his voluntary role.
Harry Churchill has retired as a trustee of the Abbeyfield Tavistock Society after 33 years, including 18 as chairman of the trustees, for Abbeyfields home Drake Lodge. His legacy is major extension and modernisation of the building on Plymouth Road after the sale of another property, using his financial knowledge which gained the backing of Devon and Cornwall Housing Association and the Housing Corporation.
Harry Churchill was a University of Plymouth lecturer in economics until 2005 Within a year of becoming a volunteer with the Abbeyfields Society Harry became the deputy chairman and soon appreciated the difficulties the society faced both economically and also with the poor state of its buildings. There was little money available so only small changes could be made to try to enhance the facilities and the quality of life for the residents. It became apparent to Harry, and the other trustees, that unless major improvements were made to the buildings the Society could soon reach a point where it would be difficult to attract new residents.
Harry became chairman in 2002, and a plan developed to sell Woburn Lodge to pay for the refurbishment of Drake Lodge with an extension.
Paul Boult, of Abbeyfields, said: ‘Harry, with his drive, financial expertise and ‘never give up attitude’, gained the essential support of the housing association and corporation who helped provide the remaining funds for the project. Tragically during all of this, Harry’s wife became seriously ill and died but with his determination and commitment Harry wanted to press on because there was still much to be done – such as finalising the detailed requirements for the building project, obtaining planning approval and appointing a building company; and the end result is this magnificent building we now have.”
Harry’s interest in the Abbeyfield organisation also extended beyond Tavistock as he served as the chairman of the Tamar Group of local societies.
Paul added: “The benefits of what Harry has helped to achieve are best summed up by one resident who said recently ‘Our house provides everything we need; we live in a relaxed, happy and secure environment where we all treat each other with respect, feel safe and loved and where nothing is too much trouble’. As Harry retires as a volunteer of the Society he can justifiably feel proud of what he has achieved over so many years..”
Doctor Peter Brinsden also retired as a trustee who is retiring as a trustee of Abbeyfield Tavistock Society after ten years. Paul said: “Peter brought a wealth of managerial experience, common sense, and the ability to challenge deep rooted procedures, and to propose changing things where appropriate. His dedication and involvement have been outstanding.
“He has always been interested in the welfare of our residents, ensuring that the highest standards are applied to all aspects of the organisation and the running of this very successful Abbeyfield Society.”