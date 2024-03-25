Harry Churchill was a University of Plymouth lecturer in economics until 2005 Within a year of becoming a volunteer with the Abbeyfields Society Harry became the deputy chairman and soon appreciated the difficulties the society faced both economically and also with the poor state of its buildings. There was little money available so only small changes could be made to try to enhance the facilities and the quality of life for the residents. It became apparent to Harry, and the other trustees, that unless major improvements were made to the buildings the Society could soon reach a point where it would be difficult to attract new residents.