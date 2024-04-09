Two appealing search dogs joined their handlers from Dartmoor Search & Rescue Team Tavistock in collecting donations from the public in the town at the weekend.
Search dog Oscar and trainee search dog Arlo enjoyed saying hello to shoppers, holidaymakers and passers-by in Bedford Square explaining what an essential job they do protecting walkers, runners, adventurers and others who get into trouble and need help.
Other team members and supporters also showed off their new control vehicle and, thanks to the generosity of the public, collected more than £1,000 in donations to support the team’s expenses.