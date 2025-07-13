Volunteer rescuers were called out twice yesterday (Saturday) to help two walkers on Dartmoor.
In the first call-out Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team Tavistock responded to a request to help South Western Ambulance Service at about 3pm to an injured walker from Foggintor Quarry.
At that time some of the team were involved in rope rescue training nearby, so quickly packed up their kit and deployed directly in their newly bought four-wheel drive vehicle. They gave a lift to an ambulance paramedic for the last section of off-road track.
The Devon Air Ambulance helicopter was already on scene when the team arrived and had given pain relief and splinted the walker’s injured ankle.
The casualty had initially managed to get themselves up the rock steps at the quarry entrance, so ropes were not needed from deeper down.
With support from two assistants the casualty was able to hobble to the helicopter from there without need of a stretcher.
The Air Ambulance departed with the walker and the volunteer rescuers left the scene.
Soon after this incident, while still unpacking their response kit our team deployed a second time in the afternoon at about 4.45pm, to evacuate an injured walker from the Pipe Track near Cadover Bridge.
The Tavistock team deployed, covering for Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team - Plymouth who were already committed supporting the Hope 24-hour running race in Plympton.
The ambulance crew already on the scene had already splinted the injured ankle when the volunteers arrived.
Therefore, they were able to transfer the casualty to the stretcher immediately on arrival. They transported her safely along the narrow, uneven path and over the gate to the ambulance waiting in the car park.
