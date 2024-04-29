Police are appealing for witnesses after arsonists put a Tavistock public loo out of action - the latest in a trend of attacks against the town centre toilets.
The attack happened on Friday (April 26), just before 3pm, when one of the cubicles of the toilets beside the Guildhall car park in Tavistock was deliberately set on fire.
The cubicle is now closed until further notice, with the emergency services having cordoned off the loos with red striped plastic tape.
A police spokesman said: “We are asking anybody who witnessed or may have dashcam footage which may have captured somebody running from the location at the time to contact us via 101 or email us on 101. This cubicle will be out of action for some time and is the latest in a string of such incidents.
“Witnesses can also report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 50240099652.