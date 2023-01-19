A popular public swimming pool remains closed after nearly two weeks, due to a loose trim on the roof - the operators announced today.
The Meadowlands Leisure Centre in Tavistock first closed two weekends ago, reporting a problem with a rubber seal in the glass panels of the domed pool roof.
Despite contractors visiting the site early last week and assessing the repair work needed, the pool has stayed shut to public and planned sessions.
The management has apologised to users for the prolonged and unexpected length of the pool shutdown. They emphasise the centre's gym and fitness studio remains open.
Centre operators Fusion Lifestyle issued the following statement to users: 'Due to essential maintenance needed to the poolside area, Meadowlands Leisure Centre's swimming pool currently still remains closed.
'We are working hard to resolve this issue as quickly and as safely as possible, and are awaiting further update from contractors.
'Please note that only the pool is affected by this closure, our gym and studio remains open as usual.
'If you still wish to enjoy a swim during our closure please feel free to visit Parklands Leisure Centre, in Okehampton, you can view their session times via the app or website. We apologise for any inconvenience this has caused, and thank you for your on-going patience.'