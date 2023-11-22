Tavistock’s Bedford Square was the centre for a public vigil last Friday calling for what has become a politically sensitive demand — a ceasefire in Gaza. However, there are signs a truce agreement might be imminent. Thousands of Palestinians have been killed as Israel enacts what it says is its right to defend its sovereignty and security by bombing and invading the Gaza Strip in retaliation for a Hamas attack on Israel on October 7. The military action has so far, lasted about two months since the Hamas group, designated terrorists by the UK and other countries, entered Israel and killed 1,200 and kidnapped 240 people in unexpected violence.