Hosted by Rod Martin, a trustee and the manager of Tavistock Museum, also a former chartered civil engineer, the talk will explore the items in question, including: Tavistock Abbey stone head and floor tiles, Tavistock crested china, Band-of-Hope temperance banners, Tavistock’s adopted ship records from HMS Lamerton, records from the US Army in Tavistock during World War II, Bill-the-Baker’s bun and Jim Thorington photographic collection of local events (1960-1990).