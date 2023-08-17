Michael Anthony Sanders, of Whitchurch Road, Tavistock appeared at Plymouth Magistrates' Court yesterday (Wednesday, August 16) once again where he pleaded guilty to being in charge of a vehicle at the Yelverton Aerodrome on July 6 this year when the proportion of alcohol in 100 millilitres of his breath was 59 microgrammes. He had previously entered an initial not guilty plea when appearing in court for the offence last Wednesday (August 9).