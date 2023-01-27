A TAVISTOCK man has been sent for trial for assaults on a woman and two police officers.
Daniel Lord, 32, of Cheatal Close, appeared before Plymouth magistrates yesterday (February 26).
He denied the alleged assaults at an address in Pew Tor Close on Wednesday (February 25).
He is accused of assaulting a woman by beating, assaulting a female police officer, causing ABH, and assaulting another police officer, causing GBH (grievous bodily harm).
He opted for trial by jury for the three charges and was remanded in custody awaiting trial at Plymouth Crown Court.