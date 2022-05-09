Tavistock man charged with assault on woman
[email protected]
Monday 9th May 2022 2:58 pm
Share
In court (Unsplash )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
A TAVISTOCK man has appeared in court charged with assaulting a woman and showing controlling or coercive behaviour towards her.
James Anthony Barrett, 33, of Brook Street, is accused of assaulting a woman causing actual bodily harm on two occasions, on May 1 and 3, and of damaging the glass front of a cooker belonging to her on May 1.
He is also charged with showing controlling or coercive behaviour towards her between May 1 and 4.
He appeared at Plymouth Magistrates’ Court last Friday (May 6). He was sent for trial in Plymouth Crown Court on June 6.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |