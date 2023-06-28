All Lions clubs across the world welcome in their new officers at the beginning of July — as have the Tavistock Lions — who welcomed Graeme Ugle as their new president for their new year.
Graeme, who has held the office twice before and served as a vice president last year, was handed the chain of office by Paul Blowey during a club trip to Lydford last week.
Graeme thanked Paul for serving as president before him and presented him and his wife Sue with gifts from the Club in appreciation of his hard work and leadership, also expressing his excitement for the upcoming Carnival Week, which begins this Saturday (July 8) and other upcoming events in the club’s calendar.
Press officer Steve Grummit said: ‘We’re in very safe hands with Graeme as president. He’s an experienced Lion and club member with 45 years service.’
Outgoing president Paul thanked the club for its support and hard work over the previous twelve months, also taking the opprunity to pay a special tribute to fellow Lion John Noblet for his tireless work over the years in co-ordinating the annual flagship Christmas Trees of Light memorial fundraiser and for running the club’s social programme, which included the trip to Lydford.
In appreciation of his outstanding work for the Club, Paul presented John with the Melvin Jones Fellowship — named after the organisation’s founder — which is the highest honour Lions International can bestow on a member. The recipient of this award becomes a model of exemplary service to theclub and the community which they serve.
Steve said: ‘John has been a leader of many walks for the Tavistock Ramblers in locations throughout West Devon, the South Hams and Plymouth.
‘We were looking to do something different for handover this year and he suggested a walk around Lydford, a lovely village with a lot of history, which was followed by a cream tea at the Castle Inn.
‘We aim to have a club social once a month. In the past we’ve visited Drake’s Island and have an upcoming trip to a gin distillery planned’.
Other officers in the Club for the new year include Paul German as secretary, Chris Northey as treasurer, Brenda Moyse as chair of community services, Lyn Roberts as membership secretary, Alan Wroath as Youth Officer, Matt Hibbert as social secretary, Gary Lynch as health and safety officer and Sue Uglow as minutes secretary.
In addition to Carnival Week and the procession, which takes place next Saturday (July 15) and has been revamped this year by updating the role of princess and attendants with four new young ambassadors from local primary schools (guided by Alan Wroath and Therese Frattaroli), the Lions will also be organising their fireworks display for Saturday, November 4 and the Trees of Light once again for this year.
The Lions also help Tavistock Town Council with Goose Fair (scheduled this year for Wednesday, October 11) by manning the park and ride scheme on the day, marshal for Tavistock Athletic Club and work with the Royal British Legion.
To find out more information about the Lions, visit their website at https://www.tavistocklions.org.uk or their Facebook page using the following address https://www.facebook.com/LionsClubOfTavistock.
Alternatively, they can be contacted on 0345 833 4807.