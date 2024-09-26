TWO Tavistock Lions Club members will be embarking on a familiar journey this autumn, as they set off for Warsaw in Poland with aid for Ukraine.
Ken Shield and Phil Volz will be leaving on their 2,500 mile return journey in the early hours of Saturday, October 26.
This will be Ken’s sixth and Phil’s fifteenth trip across Europe transporting aid, and they are appealing for donations so they can pack their van with as much as possible.
Tavistock Lions Club members and Ukrainians living in Tavistock will be collecting money to fund the trip in Bedford Square on Saturday, October 12 and the Lions will also be in Tesco in Tavistock on October 4 and 11 collecting much-needed goods for Ukraine.
Lions club spokesman Steve Grummitt said: “The club is deeply indebted to the management of Tesco for their support as previous collections have resulted in many trolleyloads of goods, a true reflection of the generosity of the people of Tavistock and the surrounding area.”
A full list of the items needed can be found at www.tavistocklions.org.uk and donations can be dropped off at Shields DIY on Vigo Bridge and Sovereign Wines which is now located at Pitts Cleave Industrial Estate just outside Tavistock on the road to Mary Tavy.
As a large amount of clothes for adults have already been collected, the emphasis this time is on dried and tinned food, items for babies including nappies, new clothing and teething products and sleeping bags for adults and children as well as personal hygiene products, particularly for women.