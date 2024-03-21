The latest aid convoy to Ukraine from West Devon and Cornwall has set off.
Cornwall and Devon sending Love to Ukraine Trip 20 comprising two vehicles from Tavistock Lions left for Warsaw on Tuesday.
The vans crossed from Dover to Calais on early Wednesday morning with the first stop Duisburg, German, and on the next day heading for Posnan in Poland.
The driving conditions were good and changing of drivers every couple of hours makes the 2,500 mile round trip bearable.
More daylight is also helping now and the team hope to get back from Warsaw by Sunday evening.
The drivers on this trip are Tavistock Lions Richard Jones, Ken Shield and Phil Volz plus Keith Dolby from Callington.
The Lions would like to thank everybody who very generously donated money and goods for this trip and a big big thanks you to Sovereign Wines for once again providing one of the vans and also LCH Van Hire in Bude for a special deal for the hire of the second van.