Tavistock Library is asking for unused fancy dress to be added to its collection to help children join in World Book Day if their parents find it expensive buying costumes for the event.
The annual World Book Day is on Thursday, March 6, and is designed to encourage children to read books. Libraries and school take part and children dress up as their favourite storybook character and are given book vouchers.
Librarian Denise Gatley said: “World Book Day is very well supported and children enthusiastically join in by dressing up from characters in their favourite books.
“However, we’re aware that this can be expensive for parents to dress their children for the day.
“So, we’re encouraging recycling of costumes that won’t be needed again by the owner. Anyone who has fancy dress that can be used by someone else can bring it to the library and we will add to our Fancy Dress Swap collection.
“So, if anyone needs a costume, they can come along and choose one off our rail. This has the benefit of recycling clothes and avoiding them going into landfill.”
The Fancy Dress Swap runs until Saturday, March 1.