Residents are being asked for their views on protecting Tavistock's heritage as a ‘conservation area’.
The public consultation by West Devon Borough Council is taking a fresh look at the Conservation Area Appraisal and Management Plan. Conservation areas ensure any future development is sympathetic to the character and appearance of a place.
A spokesperson said: “West Devon Borough Council has a responsibility to review its conservation areas and ask people living in West Devon to share their thoughts. Through this public consultation, you can review our conservation area document and make comments that will be considered to make sure that the conservation area does what it aims to.”
The public can comment until April 4 at www.tavistock-caa.commonplace.is