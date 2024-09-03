“Tavistock is a welcoming and inclusive place to live and visit. Tavistock Stand Up to Racism is here to back those who want a voice to say no to those who spread lies and disinformation about immigration and the supposed harm to society and jobs etc. We are a mixed bunch of people concerned to maintain social cohesion which is strong here in Tavistock bound together with genuine community spirit where people look after each other, whatever their background and origins.”