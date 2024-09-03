A new anti-racism group has been formed in the wake of the riots in Plymouth and other towns and cities in the UK.
The Tavistock Stands Up to Racism group was set up in mid August after public disorder blamed largely on far right agitators opposing immigration.
The riots began after three girls were stabbed to death in Southport, and saw violence against police and attacks on hostels and hotels where asylum seekers were living.
Andy Cairns, who has a history of protest and campaigning for peace and against racism, is one of the founder members of the anti-racism group in Tavistock.
He took part in a counter protest against what he terms far-right disorder in Plymouth on Monday, August 5, when police were out in force to keep the two opposing sides apart.
The loose affiliation of peace protesters and trade union members and others were trying to deny space for the anti-immigration gathering which led to vandalism and violence against police and objects thrown at the counter protesters and officers.
Andy said: “The group is formed of like-minded people who were very alarmed at the riots which spread across the country which were organised by the far right and exposed an underlying sentiment of anti-immigration and racism.
“As a group we agree that the majority of people of Tavistock do not go along with these violent and abusive protesters. Racism has no place in Tavistock or anywhere else, but our group is our way of preparing for any such expression of extreme attitudes, however they might be expressed.
“Tavistock is a welcoming and inclusive place to live and visit. Tavistock Stand Up to Racism is here to back those who want a voice to say no to those who spread lies and disinformation about immigration and the supposed harm to society and jobs etc. We are a mixed bunch of people concerned to maintain social cohesion which is strong here in Tavistock bound together with genuine community spirit where people look after each other, whatever their background and origins.”
The area has a thriving Ukrainian community fleeing the Russian invasion and could soon be welcoming Afghan refugees.