Described by some historians as the wealthiest abbey in the South West, Tavistock Abbey acted as a religious and administrative centre to the region for some 578 years and has a rich history, only partly understood. The second walk, on Saturday, April 15 is a heritage introduction to 1,000 years of Tavistock history, revealing abbey and churches, mineral mining and the Industrial Revolution, the building of the canal and railways and the influence of the Dukes of Bedford, which can be seen almost everywhere you look. More walks follow throughout April.