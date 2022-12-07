Tavistock Guildhall Heritage Centre will remain closed until Easter to reduce escalating utilities bills and allow changes and maintenance to be done, the chair of Tavistock Heritage Trust said this week.
Meanwhile the Visitor Information Centre, also situated in the Guildhall, will be closing for Christmas on December 23 and reopen on January 10.
THT chair Geri Parlby told the Times: ‘Winter closure will help to reduce our ever escalating utilities bills and allow us to do any maintenance work that might be needed. We will also be making changes to the Robing Room area of the Courtroom so we can host regular art exhibitions.
‘A programme of Spring events will be available in the New Year.’