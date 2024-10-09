Hundreds of visitors are enjoying a sunny day at Tavistock’s famous historic Goose Fair with streets packed with food and drink stalls, local crafts and arts and a fun fair.

There was even the return of the sheep, ponies, cattle at the cattle market and two special guest geese - back after the avian flu restrictions.

Mayor Cllr Paul Ward said the event remained the biggest event in the town’s calendar and encouraged people to enjoy the attractions and the existing shops and market.

The street fair runs all day and the fun fair later. Parking is very limited with park and ride recommended at Gulworthy and Yelverton and Whitchurch Down.

Tavistock Goose air special guest, Maggie the rescued Dartmoor pony
Tavistock Goose Fair special guest, Maggie the rescued Dartmoor pony (Tindle)
Tavistock Goose Fair honey stall at the cattle market today.
Tavistock Goose Fair honey stall at the cattle market today. (Tindle)
Tavistock Goose Fair sheep on show at the cattle market today.
Tavistock Goose Fair sheep on show at the cattle market today. (Tindle)
Tavistock Goose Fair cattle market calves attract attention.
Tavistock Goose Fair cattle market calves attract attention. (Tindle)
Tavistock Goose Fair stall holder Sophie Wheeler who rescues Dartmoor hill ponies
Tavistock Goose Fair stall holder Sophie Wheeler who rescues Dartmoor hill ponies (Tindle)
Tavistock Goose Fair balloon seller on crowded streets
Tavistock Goose Fair balloon seller on crowded streets (Tindle)