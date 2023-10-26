Ben Thornton, in his late 20s, is shortlisted for an Alan Titchmarsh award for young gardeners. He has already been hailed by TV star presenter Monty Don as an inspiration during covid when many people turned to growing while under lockdown. This summer he won a top award for creating a garden at this summer’s BBC Gardening World show at the NEC in Birmingham and has also won a Great British Growing Award as the Best British Influencer. Previous winners have been Alan Titchmarsh and Monty Don.