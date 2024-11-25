Walkers using the picturesque River Tavy footpath in Tavistock are being diverted after a tree was knocked down by Storm Bert on Saturday (November 23).
The tree fell across the path, ripping up the surface and damaging a wall and another tree before falling into the fast-flowing river.
Tavistock Town Council has put up diversion signs and cleared fallen branches and stonework from the wall. Permanent repairs are planned.
A council spokesperson said: “After a tree was uprooted during Storm Bert, causing damage to the retaining wall and path on Abbey Walk, the council responded by closing sections of the walkway as a safety measure at the weekend.
“After assessing the extent of the damage on Monday (November 25), measures have been implemented to install temporary fencing this week so that the path can be reopened for the public.
“A programme of works has already been agreed regarding how to rebuild the retaining wall and reinstate the walkway but these works will be scheduled when it is safe to undertake them, considering access is required adjacent to the watercourse.
“Advanced warning of when the repairs are due to commence will be provided as this will require a further temporary closure of the walkway, anticipated for a period up to two weeks and the council would like to thank everyone affected for their patience and understanding during this period.”
A resident said he warned the council in June of the potential for bushes and trees to weaken the riverbank, but that nothing was done.
David Newcombe, a campaigner for pothole repairs in Tavistock, sent photographs of thick foliage and told the council; “in my opinion this will undermine the footpath in the future”.