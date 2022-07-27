Tavistock Food Hub is here to help

Henry Adams, who is a member of the Men in Sheds project next door, was collecting a bag of food. ‘This is my first time,’ he said. ‘I think this is wonderful, because I would sooner take only what I need where I can contribute rather than a foodbank. Even though I’m on benefits, I don’t really need the foodbank but I think this is brilliant idea, a fantastic way of taking away the stigma really, because if you want to contribute you can contribute. It is just its second time and I think when it catches on more people will use it.’