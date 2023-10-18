TAVISTOCK Fire Station has warned people to be on alert over a hoax.
A spokesperson for the fire station said that a pub owner had alerted them to demands for money in the name of the fire station.
The pub had received multiple calls from someone asking for donations towards a Tavistock Fire Station magazine.
The fire station has stressed that this is a hoax, and the magazine does not exist, at least not in their station.
A fire station spokesperson said: "It is a difficult time for all businesses at the moment and we wouldn't want any of you to succumb to this under our name or any other Devon and Somerset fire station.
"If this has happened to you or if you have any information on who is doing this then please forward it to your local police. Thank you for all your support."