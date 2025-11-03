Fire crew from Tavistock were called to a suspected arson started in bins in the town centre early this morning.
The blaze was threatening to spread to a row of garages in Church Lane.
The alert was first raised at 3.25am on Monday, November 3.
Two fire engines attended due to concerns about the fire spreading. Fire crew wearing breathing apparatus brough the fire under control using two jets.
The bins were destroyed by the fire and there was external damage to the garages.
The fire is believed to have been started deliberately and police are investigating. The incident was declared closed by the fire service around 10am.
