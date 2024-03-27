The emergency services were on their way earlier this afternoon when a car left the road on Crowndale Road as school was ending at Tavistock College, causing congestion.
Tavistock congestion after car left road today
By Guy Boswell | Reporter |
@guyboswell19[email protected]
Wednesday 27th March 2024 4:38 pm
A car has left the road on Crowndale Road in Tavistock this afternoon (submitted)
