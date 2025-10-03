The community waste disposal centre in Tavistock is closed today (Friday) to allow a tree in danger of falling to be removed following the high winds overnight.
Devon County Council has advised users that the household waste recycling centre on Crowndale Road will be closed to residents while an unstable tree in danger of falling is being removed using a crane.
The closure will be for today only.
A statement issued by the council says: “Please be aware that the Crowndale (Tavistock) Household Waste Recycling Centre will be closed to the public on Friday 3rd October 2025 (for one day only) . This is due to a dangerous tree that needs to be removed using a large crane.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.