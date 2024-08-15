IT was an important morning for Tavistock College students today (Thursday) as the A-level and Vocational Level 3 were released.
Despite the rain, the mood was upbeat as the young people attended in person to collect their results.
Many were delighted with what they found on their slips of paper, which will help decide their future.
The college praised a strong set of results.
A spokesperson said: “The student’s determination and hard work has meant many have achieved strong results and will now progress onto their chosen next steps in higher education, jobs or apprenticeships.
“This year’s results build on the success of last year, with particularly strong performances in biology, applied business studies, computing and English literature.”
Among many good results there were some standout achievements by individual students.
Elijah Miller achieved A* in Mathematics, A* in Further Mathematics, A in Computing, A in the Extended Project Qualification; Eden Houlberg achieved A* in English Literature, A in Mathematics and Distinction Star in CTEC Performing Arts; Peter Maddock got an A in Media Studies, Distinction Star in BTEC Applied Business, B in DT Product Design; Naomi Holden who successfully achieved A in History, A in Psychology, B in English Language;Joel Blake who successfully achieved A in Computing, A in Physics and B in Mathematics . Also rewarded for her hard work was Alana Chandler who has made exceptional progress with a Distinction Star in Creative Media, B in Biology and B in Psychology.
Principal James Buchanan said: “Once again, our young people have absolutely excelled and have achieved an exemplary set of results. We are so incredibly proud of the hard work and commitment they have demonstrated. Whatever their next steps, we wish them all the very best.”