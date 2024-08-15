Elijah Miller achieved A* in Mathematics, A* in Further Mathematics, A in Computing, A in the Extended Project Qualification; Eden Houlberg achieved A* in English Literature, A in Mathematics and Distinction Star in CTEC Performing Arts; Peter Maddock got an A in Media Studies, Distinction Star in BTEC Applied Business, B in DT Product Design; Naomi Holden who successfully achieved A in History, A in Psychology, B in English Language;Joel Blake who successfully achieved A in Computing, A in Physics and B in Mathematics . Also rewarded for her hard work was Alana Chandler who has made exceptional progress with a Distinction Star in Creative Media, B in Biology and B in Psychology.