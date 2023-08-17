"From a subject point of view: our highest performing subject is CTEC Performing Arts, we also have A-Level History and Physics which have been fantastic this year as well as Applied Business Studies and Media Studies. Looking at these five top subjects — vocational learning pathways and more academic subjects — really shows the breadth of the cirriculum we offer here. Subjects including English Language, Psychology, Computing, Geography have really excelled this year too. These are the cohort who went through their GCSE studies with remote learning and without face-to-face teaching and only centre-assessed grades. With the backdrop of the pandemic and the fact that these students had never sat public exams before makes their results today al the more remarkable. We’re just so proud of our young people and our staff."