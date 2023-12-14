TAVISTOCK College has revealed to parents that a monitoring inspection by Ofsted inspectors has gone well.
The secondary school is being monitored after being deemed to be 'inadequate' by Ofsted in September last year.
This said the school suffered from widespread bullying among pupils and behaviour which was disrupting the daily life of the school.
Principal Tristan Muller-Forster wrote to parents today, Thursday, to say that the Ofsted inspector, who visited last month (November) on the second monitoring visit, had seen positive improvements in pupils' behaviour. There were also improvements in support for pupils with SEND (special educational needs and disabilities) and leadership. It said the school 'responded swiftly to concerns, with solutions tailored to the needs of the pupils'.
The principal said: "This report gives us the confidence, belief and assurance that we are making the right choices when it comes to our school improvement journey that is right for all our young people to succeed in all areas during their time with us. It also gives us the confidence to look to the next stage of our journey, resulting in another full inspection, which would result in a change of Ofsted category for the school."
He had previously told parents Ofsted's first monitoring report 'praised' the college's steps being made to ensure staff were making progress following the full inspection.
He added: "I am pleased to report that after our HMI spent the day talking to leaders, observing lesson activities, speaking to young people and observing social time they stated that we were making the right decisions at the right time to ensure improvements against the recommendations of the September 2022 report.
"It was so important to us that our HMI took the time to speak to our students, nearly 3 hours of the day was spent with a randomise sample of our young people across all year groups to understand their views of the school improvement journey that they have been on here at Tavistock College. There were some wonderful quotes from our amazing young people."