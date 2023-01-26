Tavistock Community College leaders will be discussing their 'academy improvement plan' with parents at a special community meeting tonight at 6pm.
The plan is being launched as part of a number of measures to improve the school following an 'inadequate' rating from Ofsted last summer.
CEO of the Dartmoor Multi-Academy Trust Dan Morrow and Tavistock College principal Tristan Muller-Forster expressed in an article in the Times last month of their ‘total commitment’ to ensuring the college is the best it can be.
The meeting will be held at the college.