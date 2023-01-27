Tavistock College has unveiled arrangements for when its teachers go out on strike next Wednesday.
The school will be closed for all students, except for the exam years Year 11 and Year 13.
For Year 11, there will be lessons, although some changes will be made to what is taught due to staff absences.
For Year 13 students, the school will be open for students to study, revise and set mock exams but there will be no lessons.
In a letter to parents, principal Tristan Muller-Forster confirmed the detailed information about closures on Wednesday, February 1.
He said: ‘The right to strike is one that we, as a school, have the utmost respect for and we will support the decision of every teacher who is part of a union and makes the personal choice to partake in a walkout.
‘It is our priority as a school, however, to ensure that any industrial action has a minimised impact on our pupils’ experiences and that they continue to receive the highest standard of education and care possible.
‘I have worked with staff and union leaders this week to ascertain what level of student facing education can be feasible during the strike period, in the first instance for the 1st of February 2023.'
He went on: 'We will also be open for our most vulnerable young people where a ‘Support School’ will be put in place, details of this will be shared with these students and parents/carers directly.'
He added: 'We are currently planning the educational opportunities we will be guiding students towards, who are not in school on February 1 2023 and the details of this will be with you early next week.
‘If there are any further updates to the planned industrial action, we will of course keep you updated. If you do have any questions, please do not hesitate to reach out to myself or a member of our senior leadership team.’
He added that arrangements for subsequent strike days would be shared with parents and carers nearer the time.