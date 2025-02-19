Tavistock College is celebrating after being announced as one of the top colleges and sixth forms in Devon for A-level progress.
The best colleges and sixth forms for A-level progress have been announced by the Department of Education following the results of A -evel marks from August 2024.
Tavistock College scored tenth place in the county, with half of the other top scorers being independent schools.
James Buchanan, principal at Tavistock College said: ‘We are incredibly proud of the achievements of our young people and am so pleased to see the college recognised in this way. The progress in our results has been made possible by the hard work of our staff, the college community and of course, the young people themselves. I'd like to congratulate them all.
"It is our mission to ensure every student, no matter if they are with us for seven years or join us in Year 12, can access the education and support they need to go on to lead successful lives of choice and opportunity. We want to offer our school community the very best and encourage anyone interested in learning more about the college and our sixth form to visit our website or get in touch."
The scores are calculated by comparing the A-level results of students at the college with the A-level results of students across England who started with similar results at the end of Year 11.
Tavistock College made 0.02% more progress, on average, than students across England who got similar results at the end of Key Stage 4.
The top ten best colleges and sixth forms in Devon for A-level progress are:
- Exeter Mathematics School
- Blundell's School, Tiverton
- Stover School, Newton Abbot
- Exeter School
- Bideford College
- The Maynard School, Exeter
- Shebbear College, Beaworthy
- Kingsbridge Academy
- The Ilfracombe Church of England Academy
- Tavistock College