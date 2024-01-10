The group is run by town street pastor Jo Wright on Wednesdays from 10am-12 noon – anyone is welcome. She said: “Our group in the pub wanted to bring the town some joy at Christmas with so much gloom around. Angels were cosen to bring news of Christ’s birth. We did it secretly, it’s a tradition with knitters to ‘knit bomb’ a location. We set it up at night, so the town woke up to them and had the choice of taking them home – they all disappeared in three days!’