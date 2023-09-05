A TAVISTOCK church will be hosting an open day next weekend inviting residents to look around the church whilst enjoying some light refreshments.
Tavistock Methodist Church (PL19 8DX) which opened in 1857 is hosting the open day on Saturday, September 23 where all are welcome to drop in between 10am and 2pm.
Refreshments will be provided and there will also be fun for the children who can enjoy a treasure hunt activity. Attendees will also be able to see the church being decorated in preparation for the harvest festival services on Sunday, September 24 at 9.15am and 10.45am.